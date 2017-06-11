Quantcast
SLC man arrested in fatal hit-and-run stemming from confrontation over alleged dog abuse

A man suspected of killing a West Valley City resident by deliberately running him over with his car last week has been arrested.

Aaron Hosman, 40, of Salt Lake City, was arrested on suspicion of murder and obstruction of justice and booked into Salt Lake County jail, according to a West Valley City Police Department news release. The suspect was spotted by a West Jordan police officer about 7 p.m. Saturday at 7800 S. 2700 West and taken into custody without incident, the release says.

The victim, 47-year-old Jeremy Hardman, and his friend and co-worker, Jason Estes, reportedly were driving along 4100 South about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday when they allegedly spotted Hosman on a corner punching a small dog. Investigators said the two men pulled over at 3600 West and got into an argument with Hosman, then began walking back to their truck.

Police allege Hosman got into his car, made a U-turn and hit Hardman as he was in a crosswalk. He then drove away, taking the dog with him, police spokesman Sam Johnson has said.

Hardman died at the scene a short time later.

Third District Court records show Hosman was accused of rear-ending a vehicle near 900 West and 3900 South on Aug. 31, 2013, and leaving the scene. The other driver complained of injuries and went to a hospital, according to the records.

Hosman was charged with a class A misdemeanor of failure to stop at a serious injury accident and a class C misdemeanor of driving on a suspended or revoked license. He pleaded guilty to a class B misdemeanor of attempted failure to remain at an accident involving serious injury and was sentenced to 40 hours of community service.

