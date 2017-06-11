SLC man arrested in fatal hit-and-run stemming from confrontation over alleged dog abuse

A man suspected of killing a West Valley City resident by deliberately running him over with his car last week has been arrested.

Aaron Hosman, 40, of Salt Lake City, was arrested on suspicion of murder and obstruction of justice and booked into Salt Lake County jail, according to a West Valley City Police Department news release. The suspect was spotted by a West Jordan police officer about 7 p.m. Saturday at 7800 S. 2700 West and taken into custody without incident, the release says.

The victim, 47-year-old Jeremy Hardman, and his friend and co-worker, Jason Estes, reportedly were driving along 4100 South about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday when they allegedly spotted Hosman on a corner punching a small dog. Investigators said the two men pulled over at 3600 West and got into an argument with Hosman, then began walking back to their truck.