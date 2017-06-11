Colorado man dies on kayaking trip in Dinosaur National Monument

A Colorado man died from suspected cardiac arrest Saturday while kayaking the Green River in Dinosaur National Monument.

About 3 p.m. Saturday, monument staff were notified that a two-person inflatable kayak carrying the 60-year-old man had flipped in Winnie's Rapid in the Canyon of Lodore, according to a release from the National Park Service.

As the man floated downstream, witnesses said he patted his head to indicate he was OK, but when he was retrieved from the water, he showed signs of distress and then became unconscious. Someone on scene initiated CPR, and a river guide called for help.

A medical helicopter from Vernal responded and transported his body to Memorial Hospital at Craig, Colo.