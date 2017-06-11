Utah braces for high winds as wildfires spark across state

Vernal • Officials are bracing for high winds as they make some headway against several wildfires burning across Utah.

The National Weather Service on Sunday warned of critical fire weather conditions in the northeast and southwest portions of the state as strong winds with gusts as high as 60 miles per hour [97 kilometers per hour] are expected.

The U.S. Forest Service reported that the fire near Vernal in northeast Utah was now 30 percent contained. It's grown to about 1.3 square mile [3.4 square kilometers], causing a brief period of evacuations in the area.

Meanwhile, another fire near Pine Valley in southwest Utah that has burned close to a square mile [2.6 square kilometers] caused a heat-related illness to a firefighter. The firefighter's condition is improving at a nearby hospital.