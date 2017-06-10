Child drowns in Spanish Fork reservoir

A 6-year-old drowned in the Spanish Oaks reservoir in Spanish Fork on Saturday afternoon.

The boy was reported missing at 4:25 p.m. and was found unresponsive by a bystander at 5 p.m., according to Spanish Fork police Sgt. Chris Sheriff.

He was rushed to Mountain View Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Sheriff said.

Before he went missing, the boy was seen playing with other children in the sand, according to a Spanish Fork news release.

The boy's family is from North Dakota, according to the release. They were at the reservoir for a family reunion, Sheriff said.

-- Correction: June 10, 7:20 p.m. >> An earlier version of this story listed the boy's age incorrectly. The correct age is 6.