Road rage incident shuts down traffic on I-15

Police briefly shut down southbound traffic on Interstate 15 near Beck Street after a report of road rage and a shot fired Saturday afternoon.

About 4:25 p.m., a man driving a truck merged from Highway 89 onto I-15 in Farmington, where a family reported that a female passenger in the truck fired a bullet from a handgun into the car, said Department of Public Safety Trooper Lawrence Hopper.

Police pulled over the truck minutes later near Beck Street and found alcohol and drug paraphernalia, Hopper said.

Police are investigating what led up to the shot fired.

