Wildfires in north and east Utah continue to grow, but no structures threatened

"It was going right at homes and businesses," county spokesman Mitch Zundel said.

The most recent tally was 144 acres by Saturday morning, but the blaze was likely much larger, Zundel said. A helicopter was en route to obtain a more accurate estimate.

The fire was 30 percent contained. It was no longer threatening structures, instead moving uphill and away from the town, as it burned through brush and small trees, Zundel said. Officials hoped rocky outcroppings in the hills east of the highway would impede its progress.

About 85 fire personnel from around the region were on the scene.

Maeser Highway Fire • West of Vernal, the Maeser Highway Fire sparked Friday afternoon adjacent to state Route 121. It quickly grew due to high temperatures and wind. A temporary evacuation was ordered for the Yellow Hills subdivision, but it was lifted Friday evening.

However, residents of the Yellow Hills and Painted Hills subdivision were asked to be prepared to evacuate if conditions change.

The fire continues to move north, burning through juniper, small brush and grass, officials said Saturday.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. About 120 firefighters were on the scene, along with eight engines, one dozer and several aircraft.

