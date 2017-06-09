Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Police locate car they believe was used in deadly West Valley City hit-and-run crash

By connect
First Published      Updated 47 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

Police have located and impounded a vehicle they believe was used in a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday in West Valley City.

The West Valley Police Department referred to the death of 47-year-old Jeremy Hardman as a homicide, according to tweets Friday night. Police said the man and his friend had been arguing near 3500 West and 4100 South before the friend got into a black sedan. The friend started driving, made a U-turn and struck Hardman as he was in a crosswalk.

No one was in the vehicle when officers found it parked on a residential street in Taylorsville, according to tweets from West Valley City police.

Investigators believe the collision was intentional, they said, and they are following up on leads and tips from the public in this homicide case.

The driver is described as being in his 20s to early 30s, with a buzz cut, police said.

mnoble@sltrib.com

Twitter: @mnoblenews

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()