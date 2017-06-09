Police locate car they believe was used in deadly West Valley City hit-and-run crash

Police have located and impounded a vehicle they believe was used in a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday in West Valley City.

The West Valley Police Department referred to the death of 47-year-old Jeremy Hardman as a homicide, according to tweets Friday night. Police said the man and his friend had been arguing near 3500 West and 4100 South before the friend got into a black sedan. The friend started driving, made a U-turn and struck Hardman as he was in a crosswalk.

No one was in the vehicle when officers found it parked on a residential street in Taylorsville, according to tweets from West Valley City police.