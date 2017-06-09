Navajo rug expert to give free advice this weekend in SLC

A Navajo-rug expert is offering to help people in Utah with their culturally significant works of art. For free.

Jackson Clark II is the keynote speaker in this month's Navajo Rug Sale and Auction at the Natural History Museum of Utah, according to a news release. He'll be on hand to examine people's rugs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 301 S. Wakara Way in Salt Lake City, and he is scheduled to give a presentation about them at 2 p.m.

Clark, who owns Toh-Atin Gallery of Durango, Colo., will talk about "the importance of sustaining Navajo art and culture through the creation and sale of beautiful handcrafted weavings and other art," according to a news release.