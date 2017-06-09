Former Trump critics Romney, McCain and Graham go out of their way to praise president, skip commenting on Comey testimony

The three offered much the same policy views, though Romney, more than the two senators, seemed to finely pick through the minutiae in search of areas to compliment the president. His praise was general and more about the administration than Trump.

Romney, the former Massachusetts governor, who once called Trump a "phony" and a "fraud," applauded the president for recognizing "Syria is a complex mess" and making "encouraging comments about NATO." The two also agree, he said, on "a lot of domestic policy."

Romney started one phrase in the negative, but almost immediately corrected: "I think he's wrong on … actually I think he's right on China to not have come down and labeled China a currency manipulator right out of the bat."

The only criticism Romney provided was on the "theater of Washington" that has surrounded Trump's time in office and the White House.

"The areas of concerns were more of a personal nature and a personality nature that gave us heartburn," he said.

Romney was, at one point, vetted by Trump as a possible secretary of state. Though he acknowledged he would have taken the position if offered — and was encouraged to by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton — Romney said Friday that he and the president are "miles apart" on how the United States should handle interests abroad.

"It's not that suddenly I had a different view at that point of the president or the things that I had felt about him in the past," he explained. "But instead, I was very concerned about the fact that we saw things very differently on the foreign policy front with regards to Russia, Syria, Afghanistan, North Korea, China — almost across the board."

Trump ultimately chose former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson as secretary of state. Romney called that "a very good choice." And that's where Graham and McCain found their praise for the president: in his staff. Both senators commended Trump's appointments of National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

McCain, R-Ariz., added that Trump continues to learn and correct his mistakes. He cautioned, though, that the president should more carefully choose his words, given the profile of the office he holds.

"It's one thing when a candidate says something," McCain said. "It's something else when the president of the United States says it. It has a highly different effect."

Graham, R-S.C., faced Trump in last year's primary and the two had a tense relationship. Trump publicly announced Graham's cell number, setting off a torrent of calls and messages sent to the senator.

Though he voted for independent candidate and Provo native Evan McMullin in the 2016 election — joking Friday that he "wouldn't know him if he walked in the door, but I hear he's from Utah" — Graham said he's warming up to Trump and has trusted him with his new phone number. Most of the audience laughed. A few cringed.

When the president has his mind set, Graham added, he can be difficult to work with. But when he's open and seeks out new perspectives, that's when meaningful policy is made.

"We can pull it off. We can get taxes cut. We can do infrastructure. We can do things that are good for this country, and President Trump can still be a consequential president," Graham said. "But if he doesn't adjust the way he's behaving and he doesn't let people help him, he's going to lose the last best chance the Republican Party has to change America this session."

Each attempt by the three speakers — the only events open to the press — to talk about the summit's theme of global security circled back to the president. It seemed Trump was the topic no one could steer clear of.