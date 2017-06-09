Utah ‘bounce house’ operator charged with abusing three boys he met through business

Johnson also made sexually suggestive comments to the other boy in the room, and instructed the 10-year-old to sit on the other boy's lap and count to 10 while the other boy was "grinding" on him, charges state.

About five minutes later, the 10-year-old asked Johnson to take him home, he said.

Several times on the way home, Johnson told the boy to tell his mom he'd earned the money by working to put up bounce houses, making the boy repeat the story back to him, charges state. Johnson also put his hand on the boy's leg close to his private area while giving him instructions.

On another occasion, Johnson had slapped the 10-year-old on his buttocks, the boy told police.

The 10-year-old said Johnson had made sexually suggestive comments to him about other boys, and told him "not to worry" about the photos because other 10-year-olds had let Johnson take similar photos.

Another boy, now 12, said he had worked for Johnson in the past and that Johnson had paid him $50 to take off his shirt and pull up his underwear so it would be visible in pictures.

The boy was at Johnson's house helping the man take home equipment from a Midway ice rink, documents say, and Johnson asked the boy to "pose like a model" on his bed. Later Johnson asked if he could cuddle with the boy, but the boy told Johnson he didn't want to, according to charges.

In the car as Johnson drove the boy back to the ice rink, he told the boy he loved him and put his hand on the boy's leg close to his private area, documents say. The boy felt nervous and removed Johnson's hand, he told police.

The 12-year-old told police that "every time" boys were in Johnson's car with him, he would put his hand on their legs close to their private areas and tell them he loved them.

On another occasion, the 12-year-old said, Johnson had given him a back rub and moved his hands lower until they reached the boy's buttocks, over his clothing. Johnson offered to pay the boy money to make out with him, the boy said. Johnson had also reached under the boy's shirt and rubbed his stomach on at least two occasions, according to charges.

The boy told police of at least six other minors Johnson had asked to cuddle with him, charges state.

If parents suspect their child also may have had contact with Johnson, they are urged to call Heber City police immediately at 435-657-7971.

Johnson was arrested Wednesday and is being held at the Wasatch County jail in lieu of $100,00 cash-only bail. An initial court appearance is set for June 13/

