Trump typo pays off for a longtime Utah shelter cat named Covfefe

After reading about Covfefe's plight in Friday morning's paper, a mother and daughter went to the Humane Society of Utah to adopt him.

"They saw the article and felt so sad — they didn't want a senior cat to be in a shelter," said Deann Shepherd, the Humane Society's marketing director.

The family already has a dog at home, but has never had a cat before, so shelter workers spent time going over the basics of cat care.

With Covfefe being an older fellow, Shepherd said, he'll likely spend time napping and cuddling when he feels like it. But he won't be Covfefe much longer — the family plans to change his name.

The shelter often renames animals to try to boost their appeal factor, Shepherd said. Sometimes staffers choose names that are based on the prospective pets' personalities, or name animals after popular characters.

Other times it's a matter of removing the negative connotations of an existing name. A cat named Rasputin had lingered in the shelter for a long time, but was adopted almost immediately once he was given a cuter name, Shepherd said.

Now that Covfefe has left the building, Shepherd said it might be "time for a makeover" for Jerry, a gray-and-white, relaxation-loving feline who now holds the dubious honor of being the longest-serving shelter cat.

Animals "can stay with us as long as it takes to find a home" — the Humane Society of Utah is a no-kill shelter, Shepherd said. But despite the amenities — window views and massive climbing trees in Kitty City; private "catnip TV" with videos of birds and squirrels in interior rooms; visitors and volunteers to provide emotional and mental stimulation — cats are much better off in homes of their own, she said.

Currently, the shelter has a room full of "adorable little tiny kittens," Shepherd said, as well as plenty of more mature cats.

And even those who aren't interested in adding a pet to the family are welcome to visit the shelter — at 4242 S. 300 West in Murray — to hang out with the cats or help walk the dogs.

