Subdivision in eastern Utah is evacuated because of wildfire

A subdivision was evacuated and a highway was closed near Vernal for several hours Friday because of a wildfire.

The wildfire was reported at 1:40 p.m. just outside of Maeser, a small community west of Vernal.

The Uintah County Sheriff's Office announced the evacuation order for the Yellow Hill subdivision of Maeser at 3 p.m. as the fire burned through sagebrush and grass on 300 acres.

The fire started on the side of State Route 121 just north of a gravel pit west of Maeser, according to U.S. Forest Service spokesman Don Jaques, eventually closing the highway at 3500 West.