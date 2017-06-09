Quantcast
Subdivision in eastern Utah is evacuated because of wildfire

A subdivision was evacuated and a highway was closed near Vernal for several hours Friday because of a wildfire.

The wildfire was reported at 1:40 p.m. just outside of Maeser, a small community west of Vernal.

The Uintah County Sheriff's Office announced the evacuation order for the Yellow Hill subdivision of Maeser at 3 p.m. as the fire burned through sagebrush and grass on 300 acres.

The fire started on the side of State Route 121 just north of a gravel pit west of Maeser, according to U.S. Forest Service spokesman Don Jaques, eventually closing the highway at 3500 West.

The highway reopened by 8 p.m., and the evacuation order was lifted about 9 p.m., according to tweets from Utah Fire Info.

Local and federal crews fought the blaze, which didn't damage structures, and the fire's cause is under investigation.

tfrandsen@sltrib.com

Twitter: @Tiffany_mf

 

