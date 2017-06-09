Subdivision in Eastern Utah evacuated because of wildfire

A subdivision near Vernal was evacuated on Friday because of a wildfire.

The wildfire was reported at 1:40 just outside of Maeser, a small community to the west of Vernal.

Uintah County Sheriff's Office announced the evacuation order for the Yellow Hill subdivision of Maeser at 3 p.m. as the fire burned through sage brush and grass on 300 acres.

Residents of a second subdivision, Painted Hills, were told they may need to evacuate, according to U.S. Forest Service spokesman Don Jaques.

The fire started on the side of State Route 121 just north of a gravel pit to the west of Maeser, Jaques said.