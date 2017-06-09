Rackley boy shot in neck is awake and expected to make a full recovery

The unnamed woman driving the SUV has an 8-year-old daughter who also was shot in the leg. An update on her condition was unavailable Friday, though earlier this week she was in stable condition.

"They are still in shock," Weaver said of the Rackley family, including the boys' father Dustin Rackley. "They are focusing all of their attention on helping Myles recover.

"They're going to meet his needs, then turn their attention to planning a funeral and mourning."

Police have declined to reveal specifics of Memorez Rackley's relationship with Patterson. Others close to the family have indicated they were unaware of Patterson.

"I'd never heard his name before the police released it," said Weaver, who has known the Rackley family for years. "I personally have not talked to anyone who knew about him. I do not know of the level the family knew of this [relationship].

"I did get the impression from the family that [their relationship] was a one-sided thing," she added.

In Instagram posts leading up to the shooting, Patterson wrote that he loved Rackley and lamented she had kept their relationship a secret. "I don't think anyone deserves to be kept a secret," he wrote.

Memorez Rackley and her husband had undergone a quiet separation some time before the shooting, friends have said, though they still supported their three boys at school events and soccer games. Memorez Rackley lived in the family's Sandy home near Brookwood Elementary School, around the corner from the scene of the shooting. Dustin Rackley had moved to a different residence in Sandy.

Memorez Rackley and Patterson shared a passion for bodybuilding and fitness. They shared the same West Jordan trainer, Mike Manfre, Manfre wrote on his Facebook page. Patterson had a large sticker advertising Manfre's business on the back of his pickup. Manfre could not be reached to discuss Patterson and Rackley on Friday.

Rackley, "Mem" to her friends, regularly attended Pure Workout, a Murray gym. It was unclear if Patterson worked out there as well. To honor and raise money for the Rackley family, the gym said it is holding workouts at 8 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. The gym's owners did not return several messages Friday.

Sandy police Sgt. Jason Nielsen said Friday that detectives had conducted an extensive interview with the SUV driver, who officials have called a "good Samaritan" for picking up Memorez Rackley and her boys when they were walking home from school and appeared troubled.

From the SUV driver, Nielsen said police learned Patterson and Rackley had engaged in a verbal argument after Patterson confronted her near Brookwood Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon. The woman "sees these two arguing, and stops to assist," Nielsen said. A witness told The Salt Lake Tribune she saw Rackley push Patterson off her as she jumped in the woman's SUV.

Patterson left the scene of the argument in his truck, Nielsen said. But he quickly returned, and as the SUV carrying Rackley and the boys drove west on Alta Canyon Drive, he pursued. A quarter mile later, the shooting occurred.

What may have led to the verbal confrontation by Patterson remains unclear, and police have declined to release further details as they continue investigate the chaotic murder-suicide. But they have said Rackley had called 911 three days earlier to report telephone harassment by Patterson.

On Thursday night, about 150 gathered to mourn for neighbors and friends who died in the shooting.