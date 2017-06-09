Daggett County employees accused of mistreating jail inmates will have their criminal cases moved to another county

Courts » Former sheriff, deputies will have trial in neighboring Summit County.

The criminal case against the former Daggett County Sheriff and four of his former employees will move to a neighboring county, it was decided Friday.

The cases will be moved to 3rd District Court in Summit County. Loni Deland, a defense attorney representing former Daggett County Deputy Joshua Cox, said the decision was made Friday at a hearing in Manila. Judges in 8th District, which includes Daggett County, have recused themselves from the case, Deland said.

Court dates have not yet been scheduled in Summit County.

The five defendants are accused of mistreating jail inmates, permitting that mistreatment or impeding a state investigation.