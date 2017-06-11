Local leaders, activists rally for LGBT rights

Utah's LGBT community and its allies held a Sunday rally and march from the Wallace Federal Buidling in downtown Salt Lake City to the steps of Utah's Capitol. The event was one of 97 events held in nationwide as part the Equality March for Unity and Pride. The event began at 2 p.m. with speeches from pioneering activists community leaders and entertainers, including Sen. Jim Dabakis, LGBT historian Ben Williams, attorney and Salt Lake City Council candidate Chris Wharton, Matrons of Mayehm drag queen Moeisha Montana and the Salt Lake City Men's Choir. The rally was followed by a procession along State Street to the Capitol, where Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski added her voice the call for unity and the continued advancement of civil rights for the LGBT community.