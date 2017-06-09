Salt Lake City property tax revenues are $1M short as budget deadline looms

Revised property tax rules adopted by the state have cost Salt Lake City more than $1 million in expected property tax revenues, the City Council learned Friday ­— just days before it was expected to approve a $273 million budget.

The spending package proposed by Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski for the coming fiscal year anticipated an increase of $2.6 million in property tax revenues, but the State Tax Commission's new method of calculating growth in property taxes yielded only $1.5 million.

"This is disappointing news and will make our decisions about how best to balance the city's needs with available revenues much more difficult," Council Chairman Stan Penfold said in a news release. "The mayor's budget is very constrained in the first place, so this added limitation coming at the last minute makes it even harder to meet the expectations residents have for services in Salt Lake City."