Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Salt Lake City property tax revenues are $1M short as budget deadline looms

By connect
First Published      Updated 14 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (3)

Revised property tax rules adopted by the state have cost Salt Lake City more than $1 million in expected property tax revenues, the City Council learned Friday ­— just days before it was expected to approve a $273 million budget.

The spending package proposed by Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski for the coming fiscal year anticipated an increase of $2.6 million in property tax revenues, but the State Tax Commission's new method of calculating growth in property taxes yielded only $1.5 million.

"This is disappointing news and will make our decisions about how best to balance the city's needs with available revenues much more difficult," Council Chairman Stan Penfold said in a news release. "The mayor's budget is very constrained in the first place, so this added limitation coming at the last minute makes it even harder to meet the expectations residents have for services in Salt Lake City."

A news release from the council said the Tax Commission now separates taxes on real estate and buildings from taxes on personal property, accounting for the revenue discrepancy.

Property taxes account for about a third of the city's general fund, which pays for public safety, street maintenance, parks and housing, among other things.

The City Council is still expected to approve a budget Tuesday, June 13, according to the council news release, though it has until its scheduled June 22 meeting to do so.

The Tribune will update this story.

mpiper@sltrib.com

Twitter: @matthew_piper

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()