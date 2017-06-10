The Salt Lake City Downtown Farmers Market kicked off its 2017 season on Saturday with fresh fruits, vegetables and prepared foods, as well as craft booths, music and other fun activities. The market, now in its 26th year, runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 21.
Salt Lake downtown Farmers Market opens with spring produce and songs
First Published Jun 10 2017 04:48PM • Updated 28 minutes ago
POPULAR NEWS
- Mormon growth rate falls to lowest level in 80 years, but ups and downs vary by region
- Utah needs 0.05 rule because people think 'it's OK to drink and drive as long as you're not buzzed'
- What does Interior Secretary Zinke have in store for Bears Ears?
- Long-delayed apartment-retail development near Gardner Village soon to break ground
- Utah highways director meets with Trump, says president wants to speed up projects, knows 'time is m
- Kirby: Why can't old prophets' minds, bodies slip a bit? Hell, they're only human
- Funeral potato takeover and planning to 'live forever': Hatch takes to humor on Twitter
COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT ()