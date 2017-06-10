Quantcast
Photos: Downtown Farmers Market opens with spring produce and songs

The Salt Lake City Downtown Farmers Market kicked off its 2017 season on Saturday with fresh fruits, vegetables and prepared foods, as well as craft booths, music and other fun activities. The market, now in its 26th year, runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 21.

 

