Holi celebrants throw worries — and colors — to the wind

With a color throw nearly every hour, there was little chance participants left Holi celebrations at the Krishna Center on Saturday without soaking up some new hues.

But that wasn't all the festival of colors offered. There also was interactive dance, live mantra bands, DJs, yoga teachers, food, free hugs and "lotsa love," according to the Festival Of Colors USA website.

Holi, which announces the arrival of spring and the passing of winter in India, "breathes an atmosphere of social merriment."

"People bury their hatchets with a warm embrace and throw their worries to the wind," the site says.