The Bureau of Land Management is bringing the 19th annual Wild Horse and Burro Festival to Davis County, and attendees can bring home some of the performers.

The "Extreme Trail Challenge" and "Youth and Adult Trainer Challenge" will showcase the talents of fillies, colts and burros that available for adoption through the federal agency's Wild Horse and Burro program. The festival started Friday at noon at Legacy Events Center in Farmington, and it continues Saturday, starting at 8 a.m.