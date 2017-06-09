Rob Miller’s accusers say his alleged actions revealed ‘culture of pervasive sexual harassment’ in Utah Democratic Party

The seven women whose allegations ended Rob Miller's bid to lead Utah's Democrats say the party should continue an investigation of Miller because "a culture of pervasive sexual harassment has been revealed."
The group, which includes a former Salt Lake County Democratic chairwoman and a former state Senate candidate among other well-known Democrats, sent a letter to party leadership Thursday after Miller announced his exit from the race to become chairman and his withdrawal from the party.
"Although Mr. Miller has stated that he will not continue to seek office within the Party, the nature of these and other allegations are grave, and extend beyond Mr. Miller's behavior," they wrote.