Lawyer wants to depose unnamed marshall who fatally shot gang member at a Utah courthouse

The government and the marshal have immunity from lawsuits when conducting their official duties, Taylor argued, and the lawsuit should be dismissed.

"We don't want a situation where we have deputies that will hesitate to protect, witnesses, jurists, other people in the courtroom when there's a physical threat of danger and harm," Taylor told the judge.

The marshal has been identified in court records as "Jane Doe," though both male and female pronouns were used to describe the marshal Friday.

"You can't even imagine the impact and the burden this case has had on Jane Doe already," Taylor said.

Plaintiffs' attorney Bob Sykes told Dowdell that the video he has received is of poor quality and he wants to know how the government synchronized it with a separate audio recording made by the person who was typing the transcript.

Both the video and the audio depict the marshal shooting Angilau four times.

Sykes made a point during the hearing to introduce Angilau's parents and said they deserve more evidence of what happened during the shooting, including giving Sykes an opportunity to depose Jane Doe.

"I think those last two shots went smack dab in [Angilau's] back — I think I can prove it — while he's flat down on the ground," Sykes said.

Angilau had been identified by federal prosecutors as a member of the Tongan Crip Gang and was indicted on racketeering charges in May 2010. On the first day of a jury trial, Vaiola Mataele Tenifa was testifying about how Tongan Crip members enter the gang.

Angilau, according to witnesses and court records, picked up a pen from the defense table and charged at Tenifa. Jane Doe fired as Angilau reached the witness stand.

Neither the Marshals Service nor the FBI, which investigated the shooting, has disclosed the name of Jane Doe or what their inquiries found. Copies of the video, the audio and some of the briefings in the lawsuit have been filed under seal.

A coalition of news outlets have sought to intervene in the lawsuit to force public disclosure of the video. An attorney for that coalition, David Reymann, tried to object to Dowdell closing the hearing on Friday.

Dowdell, a federal judge from Tulsa, Okla., who was assigned the case to avoid conflicts of interest for Utah judges, refused to listen to the objection. Reymann and his law partner were then forced to leave the courtroom, along with other observers.

At least one of Angilau's siblings also has been convicted of crimes affiliated with gangs, and there was a high level of security in the courtroom Friday, for a civil hearing.

There were three uniformed marshals in the courtroom, plus perhaps a half-dozen law enforcement in plain clothes. In the hallway during the closed session, a marshal asked an Angilau relative to show him a photo she took with her phone.