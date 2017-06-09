Man accused of shooting 9-year-old in Utah drive-by to stand trial

A scheduling hearing is set for June 19.

On the day of the shooting, a black BMW circled the neighborhood near 5300 West and 5000 South three times, according to two neighbors who testified Friday.

Casey Shupe lives in the area and was replacing his front door when he noticed the BMW "creeping by," he testified.

At the same time, Joy Gamble was watching the car through her security-camera monitor at her home, she testified. She said she saw the car park and a passenger exited, walking toward the corner of Stockton Street (5300 West) and Westslope Drive (4970 South), and out of view of the camera.

Then, she said, she heard gunshots.

Shupe said he saw the car's license plate before the shooting and, suspicious because of previous trouble at his neighbor's house, repeated it to himself. With his back toward the street, he said he heard two gunshots.

Shupe turned around to see people taking a child out of an SUV.

"It was like a crimson mask running down his face," Shupe said of the child.

The 9-year-old had been sitting in the back seat of the SUV when he was shot, according to court documents.

He had been with his uncle and other young family members, the boy's mother, Angelica Rodriguez, told The Tribune. She had testified that her brother told her about the shooting.

"I rushed like a bat out of hell to the hospital," Rodriguez testified.

The boy was in surgery for four hours, she said, and doctors removed part of his skull to relieve pressure on his brain.

When he first came home, he was anxious, she said, and he doesn't like sitting in the middle of the backseat of the car because he's afraid.

Five and a half months later, he has memory problems, is anxious about going outside and reads slower than before, she said.

Considering the severity of the wound, he is doing really well, she said after the hearing. But doctors have told her he may need to return to therapy as he gets older, as brain injuries sometimes regress.