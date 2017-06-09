Rescuers planned to rappel to a tuber stranded on the Weber River, then her log broke free

A woman suffered hypothermia but no other serious injuries Thursday after tubing and needing rescue on the Weber River, KUTV reported.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office told the station that a woman in her 20s was tubing when she got caught in debris piling up around the Interstate 84 bridge support columns.

The debris punctured the woman's tube and snagged her life jacket. She was stuck, authorities told the station.

The water was swift, high and cold, making rescue from the bank impossible. Rescuers rigged ropes above the woman on I-84 and planned to rappel down. But just before the rescue started, the Sheriff's Office reports, the log the woman had been lodged on broke free, and she was scooped up by rescuers downstream.