UTA launches voucher program to expand transportation access for seniors in Weber, Davis counties

The Utah Transit Authority announced the launch of a driver voucher program in Davis and Weber counties on Thursday aimed at expanding public transportation access for seniors and people with disabilities.

"A lot of times, the people who need it most can't get transportation after hours that's critical to their health care," said Christy Achziger, the coordinating mobility specialist for UTA. "So that they don't feel like a burden, this program gives seniors and disabled individuals the opportunity to ask for a ride."

Participants in the program can arrange a ride with a driver of their choice, whether that be a neighbor or family member. The drivers are reimbursed with vouchers distributed through Davis County Health Department Senior Services, Weber Human Services and Roads to Independence.