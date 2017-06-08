Quantcast
UTA launches voucher program to expand transportation access for seniors in Weber, Davis counties

By Emily Anderson The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published

The Utah Transit Authority announced the launch of a driver voucher program in Davis and Weber counties on Thursday aimed at expanding public transportation access for seniors and people with disabilities.

"A lot of times, the people who need it most can't get transportation after hours that's critical to their health care," said Christy Achziger, the coordinating mobility specialist for UTA. "So that they don't feel like a burden, this program gives seniors and disabled individuals the opportunity to ask for a ride."

Participants in the program can arrange a ride with a driver of their choice, whether that be a neighbor or family member. The drivers are reimbursed with vouchers distributed through Davis County Health Department Senior Services, Weber Human Services and Roads to Independence.

The Volunteer Driver Program initially is serving about 25 people. UTA hopes to eventually provide vouchers for a few hundred participants, said Achziger.

"For a number of reasons, including neighborhood layout, road conditions or population density factors, transit can't serve every location," said Eddy Cumins, regional general manager of the UTA Ogden Business Unit in a news release. "However, this program helps extend the transit system by providing access to locations not easily served by UTA."

Utahns over 65 and disabled individuals can apply to the program through their respective agency or organization, and are selected subjectively based on resources available and need. To give participants flexibility, UTA allows them to choose drivers at their own discretion without a required screening.

UTA is paying for the vouchers with a grant from the Federal Transit Administration.

 

