Main Street in Tooele open again, after crash caused downed power lines, fire

Tooele's Main Street was closed for about 90 minutes Thursday afternoon, after a semi-truck driver hauling two trailer loads of sand suffered an apparent medical episode and veered into a power pole, police officials said.

The 2 p.m. collision with the power pole at 850 N. Main Street, caused a transformer to fall onto the truck's first trailer, and power lines to fall across the second trailer — which started a fire that engulfed both trailers and burned for about 30 minutes, said Tooele police Sgt. Tanya Kalma.

The driver was treated at the scene by medical personnel. The cause of the crash remained under investigation, Kalma said.