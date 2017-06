Downed power lines forced the closure of Tooele's Main Street — which is State Road 36 — in both directions at 850 North on Thursday afternoon, official said.

A semi truck reportedly hit a power pole.

Tooele County emergency management officials tweeted at about 3:30 p.m. that the closures could be in effect for another two to three hours.

Motorists were advised to expect delays through the area and to use alternate routes.