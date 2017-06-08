Quantcast
‘Behind the Headlines’: Miller leaves Democratic race, Our Schools Now talks sales tax and why Comey got fired

The Our Schools Now campaign to increase education funding changes to include a sales tax hike. Rob Miller, leaves the race to lead the Utah Democratic Party amid accusations of sexual misconduct. And a poll shows Utahns disagree on why former FBI Director James Comey was fired from his post.

On Friday at 9 a.m., Salt Lake Tribune reporters Benjamin Wood and Matthew Piper, government and politics editor Dan Harrie, and columnist Paul Rolly join KCPW's Roger McDonough to talk about the week's top stories.

Each Friday morning, stream "Behind the Headlines" online or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.

 

9 a.m. » The Our Schools Now campaign to improve Utah education funding pitches a sales tax hike in addition to an income-tax increase. Rob Miller leaves the race to lead the Utah Democratic Party amid accusations of sexual misconduct. And a poll shows Utahns disagree about why former FBI Director James Comey was fired. Salt Lake Tribune reporters Benjamin Wood and Matthew Piper, government and politics editor Dan Harrie and columnist Paul Rolly join KCPW's Roger McDonough to talk about the week's top stories. Each Friday morning, stream "Behind the Headlines" online or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.

