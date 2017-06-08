Sandy community plans event to mourn after-school shooting deaths

Police said Wednesday that Memorez Rackley had a relationship with her killer, and that they were investigating its extent and nature.

Memorez Rackley and her husband had separated some time before the shooting, confirmed Sarah Weaver, a close friend of the family.

"This was a quiet separation by people who put their kids' best interests at heart," Weaver said Thursday.

The couple had continued to support their three boys at competitive soccer matches and school events, Weaver said.

Memorez Rackley lived in the family's home near Brookwood Elementary School, and Dustin Rackley had moved out, but still lived in Sandy.

Three days before the shooting, Memorez Rackley reported to the police that Patterson was harassing her via telephone, and officers told Patterson to stop contacting her, according to Sandy police Sgt. Jason Nielsen.

In a private Instagram post obtained by KUTV, Patterson had written Tuesday morning that he loved Memorez and lamented that she had kept their relationship a secret.

"After 6 months, I never met her friends, family or kids!!!" he wrote. "I don't think anyone deserves to be kept a secret."

Memorez and her two sons were walking toward their home after school at about 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday when a woman driving an SUV gave them a ride. Soon after, Patterson's truck rammed the back of the SUV and the violence erupted, just around the corner from the Rackley's home.

The shooting interrupted the daily routine of other parents picking up their students from Brookwood Elementary.

"School had just gotten out and the street was filled with kids," Weaver said.

People in the area scrambled to round up scattered children and bring them into their cars and homes.

"You have two elements," Weaver said. "You have this horrible tragedy, this horrible loss that has impacted a family that we love so much, and then you have all of these kids and mothers who saw what happened, who wondered, 'What if I had done something different? Could I have intervened? Could I have changed the course of events that day?' "

