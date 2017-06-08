Sandy community mourns those who died in after-school shooting

Sandy • About 150 members of a shattered community gathered Thursday night at to mourn for neighbors and friends who died at the hand of a gunman two days earlier in a Sandy street.
On Tuesday afternoon, Jeremy Patterson, 32, drove his truck into the back of an SUV carrying Memorez Clark Rackley and two of her sons, another woman and her two children, before firing several rounds at them and then turning the handgun on himself, inflicting a fatal wound, police said.
Memorez Rackley, 39, and her 6-year-old son, Jase Rackley, were dead at the scene, and her 11-year-old son Myles Rackley and an 8-year-old girl, also riding in the car, were injured. The two Rackley boys involved in the shooting on Alta Canyon Drive (about 8630 South), near its intersection with Littlecloud Road (2175 East), attended nearby Brookwood Elementary, which had let out minutes before the attack.