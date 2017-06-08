Utah man whose son drowned saving girl promises river safety measures

Four-year-old London DeDios and her mother, Brenda DeDios, also died on Memorial Day weekend. Brenda DeDios also jumped into the river to try and save her daughter.

The river was flowing very fast at the time because of water being released from the Deer Creek Reservoir upstream.

Officials with the Central Utah Water Conservancy District made the decision to release the water because of the volume of snowmelt that was threatening to flood the reservoir.

Thayne suggests lowering water levels on busy holidays. He believes water officials have the ability to control the water flow to accommodate those on and around the water. Thayne also wants there to be barricades or fencing around the popular areas of the falls that protect, but not distract, those enjoying the outdoors.

"I'm proud to say I'm as relentless as my son Sean and will not rest until some definite lifesaving changes are made," Thayne said.

Don Nay, associate public works director for Utah County, said it's difficult to ask for a barrier around the river because "you can't fence the whole river." A fence creates other safety and ecological concerns and distracts from the beauty of the area, he said.

Nonetheless, the county will soon be taking public comment on how to improve the park and the Provo River to accommodate more amenities and features to make the park safer and more enjoyable, Nay said.