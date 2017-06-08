Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Heber police arrest ‘bounce house’ operator on child sexual abuse allegations

By connect
First Published      Updated 24 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

A Heber City man who operates a bounce house/water slide entertainment business catering to children has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing three boys — and police fear there may be additional victims.

Officer Xela Thomas said that Bryce Johnson, 33, was arrested Wednesday night and booked into the Wasatch County jail on suspicion of three first-degree felony counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

He remained in jail Thursday in lieu of $100,000 cash only bail.

Noting that the case remained under investigation, Thomas said she was limited in what information about the alleged assaults she could release.

However, she confirmed that all three alleged victims are "prepubescent males," and that all had met Johnson through his business, Fun Stuff LLC, which operates Heber Bounce.

Exactly when and where the assaults purportedly took place was not released.

Johnson said that police "suspect that there may be additional potential victims, due to Johnson's proximity to so many children."

If parents suspect their child also may have had contact with Johnson, they are urged to call Heber City police immediately at 435-657-7971.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()