Heber police arrest ‘bounce house’ operator on child sexual abuse allegations

A Heber City man who operates a bounce house/water slide entertainment business catering to children has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing three boys — and police fear there may be additional victims.

Officer Xela Thomas said that Bryce Johnson, 33, was arrested Wednesday night and booked into the Wasatch County jail on suspicion of three first-degree felony counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

He remained in jail Thursday in lieu of $100,000 cash only bail.

Noting that the case remained under investigation, Thomas said she was limited in what information about the alleged assaults she could release.