Mormon growth rate falls to lowest level in 80 years, but ups and downs vary — it’s up in Africa, Pacific Islands, but down in U.S., Europe, Brazil

Parts of the United States, Europe, Mexico and Brazil are down, for example, and Africa, the Philippines, and some of Central and South America are up. Mormon congregations near downtown Salt Lake City are closing, while Utah County wards are booming.

Here's how net growth rate for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is calculated: You take the total membership number reported for 2016 (15,882,417) and subtract the total from 2015 (15,634,199) and you get 248,218. That tallies to an increase of 1.59 percent.

For the first time in decades, independent LDS demographers say, the number of additional members (counting, among other categories, new converts and new children while subtracting deaths and defections) was fewer than 250,000.

So what is causing the drop-off? In part, overall trends. People may be living longer, but couples are having fewer children — including Mormons.

The Utah-based faith has been in a "period of transition" since 2012, says LDS Church spokesman Eric Hawkins, pointing to "the calling of younger missionaries [and] the use of technology and social media."

It has seen what he describes as "seasonal increases and decreases in church growth in many regions of the world." While Mormonism historically drew most of its converts from Western nations in Britain and Scandinavia, now it has more success in Africa, the Pacific Islands and much of Latin America.

The LDS Church's continued vitality may be measured best by the number of chapels and temples being built. They are not built "in anticipation of growth," Hawkins says, "but instead are constructed once there is sufficient strength [activity and participation] among church members in the region."

Despite a period of "minimal growth" in the Northeast, for example, that area has seen the "construction and dedication of many chapels and two temples (in Philadelphia and Hartford)," Hawkins notes. "In the last year, there have been two stakes [clusters of Mormon congregations] created in that area."

It's a mistake to think this decline is "something peculiar to Mormonism," says sociologist Marie Cornwall, a retired professor from LDS Church-owned Brigham Young University. "There is an anti-institutional attitude afoot."

Modern folks are not necessarily "joiners" anymore, she says. "That started in the 1970s and 1980s with other faiths and now it's hitting more conservatives ones like Mormonism — and [institutions] like government and schools."

Nor are employees sticking with a particular job for a long time, Cornwall says. Many have the attitude that "you only participate in a group if you continue to get something out of it."

Individuals are eschewing the LDS Church — indeed, any faith group — for "the same reasons as why others are leaving," she says. "They don't see the relevance."

—

European conundrum • Many multigenerational Mormons today track their family trees back to 19th-century converts in the British Isles and Northern Europe. That's why Utah is awash in, say, Andersons (Sweden) and Andersens (Denmark), for instance.

Europe was a hot spot for missionary efforts well into the 20th century — Hinckley himself toiled as a young proselytizer on the streets of London. So did LDS apostles Jeffrey R. Holland and Quentin L. Cook, who worked side by side as "companions."

Mormon growth in Europe has been stagnant for a couple of decades so earlier this year, church higher-ups closed or consolidated many congregations, known as wards and branches.