Eastern Utah shootings leave 2 men in critical condition, another in jail

First Published      Updated 21 minutes ago

An early Thursday morning shooting in eastern Utah left two men in critical condition and a third man behind bars.

Uintah County sheriff's dispatchers received 911 calls reporting shots fired near 660 South and 2500 West, in the town of Maiser. However, before deputies could arrive on the scene, one wounded man already had staggered down the street, where a "concerned citizen" picked him up and rushed him to Ashley Regional Medical Center in Vernal.

Meanwhile, the second wounded man had driven from the scene in a black Pontiac Grand Am, only to crash into a pole about seven blocks away, near 2000 West and 500 North.

Deputies discovered one bullet hole by the gas tank and another in the rear passenger door. The driver also was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The sheriff's office issued a statement confirming that a third man was in custody, indicating he was a person of interest in the shootings.

No other suspects were being sought, deputies said.

Investigators, citing the ongoing nature of the case, did not release any other details, including what may have prompted the gunfire.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 435-789-4222.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

