Major highway closures scheduled this weekend

Road construction » Drivers could face long delays in some areas.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has several planned road closures that could impact weekend travel plans and cause delays of up to 40 minutes in some areas.

Drivers on I-80 Westbound may have to navigate several closures this weekend.

The interstate will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday between the I-215 ramp (Exit 130) near the mouth of Parleys Canyon and 2300 East. UDOT said drivers should plan ahead for heavy traffic and delays of 30-40 minutes along the detour route as workers break up the existing concrete on the road and pave over it with new asphalt.