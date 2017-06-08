Quantcast
Major highway closures scheduled this weekend

By connect
First Published      Updated 24 minutes ago
Road construction » Drivers could face long delays in some areas.
The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has several planned road closures that could impact weekend travel plans and cause delays of up to 40 minutes in some areas.

Drivers on I-80 Westbound may have to navigate several closures this weekend.

The interstate will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday between the I-215 ramp (Exit 130) near the mouth of Parleys Canyon and 2300 East. UDOT said drivers should plan ahead for heavy traffic and delays of 30-40 minutes along the detour route as workers break up the existing concrete on the road and pave over it with new asphalt.

Off-ramps to Foothill Drive will also be closed for several months for bridge reconstruction. UDOT will also continue reducing traffic to one lane in each direction between 1300 East and the I-80/I-215 split during overnight hours and on the weekends.

Drivers on Bangerter Highway should plan to use alternate routes, such as Redwood Road or Mountain View Corridor, from 11 p.m. Saturday through 8.a.m. Sunday to avoid a closure in both directions on the highway between 7000 South and 7800 South. Crews plan to remove the pedestrian bridge near 7000 South so work on a freeway-style interchange there can move forward.

Finally, UDOT will close the ramp from westbound 3500 South to northbound I-215 in West Valley City starting Friday at 11 p.m. The ramp could be closed for up to 30 days as part of the I-215 west belt reconstruction project and drivers should plan to use 4700 South or S.R. 201 to access northbound I-215 during that time.

 

