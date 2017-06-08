Paraglider remains ‘very critical’ day after crash near U of U

A paraglider remained in "very critical condition" on Thursday, the day after crashing in the Living Room Trail area east of the University of Utah campus.

Salt Lake City Fire Department spokeswoman Audra Sorensen said the man, unidentified other than as being in his 30s, suffered extensive and massive trauma, but was still fighting for life.

The paraglider's fall was witnessed by a group of hikers about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. They called 911 as they went to find the crash site.

Sorensen said the victim was flying alone, and was not responsive when rescuers reached him, rendered first aid and then carried him to a spot where a helicopter could land and transport him to the University of Utah Hospital.