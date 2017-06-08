Utah forecast: Fire danger high as hot, dry weather continues

While it is hot, daytime highs are not expected to set records through the remainder of this week. Salt Lake City's forecast for a 96-degree high for Thursday was 5 degrees shy of history-making, and a cooling trend — around 90 on Friday and the mid-80s on Saturday — will keep past records safe.

Sunny to mostly clear conditions will prevail in the capital heading into the weekend, though it will be breezy.

Southern Utahns, too, likely will escape record-setting heat, at least for now. St. George looked for the upper-90s on Friday, about the same as Thursday's highs; Saturday was to bring low- to mid-90s to the area.

The Utah Division of Air Quality awards blanket "yellow," or moderate particulate pollution grades for the entire state through the end of the work week.

The Intermountain Allergy & Asthma website rated grass, mold and plantains at "high" on its pollen index, but other allergens were either "low" or did not register as of Thursday.

