Utah forecast: Fire danger high as hot, dry weather continues

Continuing hot, windy and tinder-dry conditions prompted the National Weather Service on Thursday to issue a Red Flag wildfire danger warning covering much of the western half, southwestern and southcentral Utah.
That advisory remained in force through 10 p.m. Sunday for the western deserts, southwestern redrocks region and stretching east into the Grand Staircase-Escalante region. Winds of 30-40 mph, gusting to 50 mph, were expected the worsen already parched conditions.
The heat, some 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year, had the reverse effect on northern Utah, where a Flood Watch was in place for the Weber River through Friday afternoon. Accelerated snowmelt has the river bank-full along its course between the Morehouse to the Rockport reservoirs.