Police: Hit-run suspect ran over man who confronted him about dog abuse

West Valley City police on Thursday were hunting for a hit-and-run suspect who, witnesses say, purposely ran over one of two men who had confronted him about beating a small dog.

The victim, 47-year-old Jeremy Hardman, of West Valley City, and his friend and co-worker, Jason Estes, reportedly were driving along 4100 South about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday when they allegedly spotted the suspect punching the animal on a corner.

Hardman and Estes pulled over and confronted the suspect — described as a buzz-cut, muscular Latino male in his late-20s or early-30s. After the confrontation ended, the two began walking back to their truck, parked near the intersection of 3600 West 4100 South.

Hardman did not make it. The suspect got into his car, made a U-turn and struck Hardman while he was still in a crosswalk. The suspect then sped away.

Hardman died at the scene a short time later.

"Investigators now have reason to believe that act was intentional and are treating this case as a homicide," WVCPD spokesman Sam Johnson said.

The suspect vehicle is a black, 2001-2005 model four-door Lexus. It has a modified, loud exhaust system and a rear spoiler fin — and a heavily damaged windshield.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the suspect's car, please contact WVCPD at 801-840-4000.

