Police: Hit-run suspect intentional ran over man who confronted him about dog abuse

West Valley City police on Thursday were hunting for a hit-and-run suspect who, witnesses say, purposely ran over one of two men who had confronted him about beating a small dog.

The victim, 47-year-old Jeremy Hardman, of West Valley City, and his friend and co-worker, Jason Estes, reportedly were driving along 4100 South about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday when they allegedly spotted the suspect punching the animal on a corner.

Hardman and Estes pulled over and confronted the suspect — described as a buzz-cut, muscular Latino male in his late-20s or early-30s. After the confrontation ended, the two began walking back to their truck, parked near the intersection of 3600 West 4100 South.