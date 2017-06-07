Paraglider in critical condition after crashing near Living Room trail

A man was in critical condition Wednesday night after crashing his paraglider in the mountains several miles east of the University of Utah, authorities said.

Three hikers who saw the paraglider go down about 8:15 p.m. immediately called 911 and hiked uphill toward him, Salt Lake City Fire Department spokeswoman Audra Sorensen said. The man was flying alone, and he crashed somewhere far beyond the top of the popular Living Room trail.

"It was very fortunate those hikers were up there and saw him go down," Sorensen said.

The man was in critical condition at University Hospital late Wednesday evening; he was not responsive when rescuers reached him, she said.