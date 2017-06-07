Quantcast
Large brush fire hampers traffic on I-80

First Published      Last Updated Jun 07 2017 10:51 pm
Crews controlled a 15-acre brush fire Wednesday evening that briefly threatened to burn several buildings and jump Interstate 80 near the Salt Lake City International Airport.

The blaze broke out at about 7 p.m. near 5600 West, just south of Interstate 80, and quickly spread, fueled by warm temperatures and a stiff breeze. The cause was sparks from a Union Pacific train, Salt Lake City Fire Department spokeswoman Audra Sorensen said.

Thick smoke slowed traffic on I-80 in both directions and briefly caused closures, from Wright Brothers Drive to Redwood Road. Officials initially reported that a structure in the industrial area had caught fire, but firefighters controlled the flames and no buildings were damaged. There were no injuries.

About 60 firefighters fought the blaze, Sorensen said, and many were expected to remain on the scene through the night to douse hot spots.

