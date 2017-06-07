Large brush fire hampers traffic on I-80

Crews controlled a 15-acre brush fire Wednesday evening that briefly threatened to burn several buildings and jump Interstate 80 near the Salt Lake City International Airport.

The blaze broke out at about 7 p.m. near 5600 West, just south of Interstate 80, and quickly spread, fueled by warm temperatures and a stiff breeze. The cause was sparks from a Union Pacific train, Salt Lake City Fire Department spokeswoman Audra Sorensen said.

Thick smoke slowed traffic on I-80 in both directions and briefly caused closures, from Wright Brothers Drive to Redwood Road. Officials initially reported that a structure in the industrial area had caught fire, but firefighters controlled the flames and no buildings were damaged. There were no injuries.