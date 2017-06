One person is dead after a hit-and-run in West Valley City on Wednesday afternoon.

Police are investigating at the scene, 3600 W. 4100 South, according to a tweet from West Valley City police.

Officers are looking for 2001-05 four-door black Lexus sedan with a male driver.

The car has a loud exhaust, a spoiler and temporary plates, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

