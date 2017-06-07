Polygamist candidate for Herriman mayor lays out platform of religious liberty, inclusion

Darger says though it's an important issue, his bid for office will focus less on polygamy — which he would have little say in as a city mayor — and more on ensuring minority rights "as somebody who understands what it's like to be on the outside of the norm." It's not a publicity stunt, Darger said, and he fears potential bigotry against his candidacy.

As a builder and developer who's lived and worked in Herriman for the past 30 years, Darger hopes to use his experience to better balance the city's "explosive" residential and commercial expansion with a need for parks and recreation. By the close of filing Wednesday, three other candidates with different backgrounds but similar goals had entered the race. Meanwhile, hundreds of would-be mayors have filed bids throughout the state by Wednesday's deadline — including 49 in Salt Lake County.

Every city in Salt Lake County save two — Salt Lake City and Millcreek — feature mayoral races this year.

The most packed race is in West Jordan, where first-term incumbent Mayor Kim Rolfe faces challenges from no fewer than five rivals, among them two city council members: Dirk Burton and Zach Jacob.

The city during recent years was thrust into public turmoil involving legal fights between city officials and a justice court judge. Before the dust settled, West Jordan saw the resignations of its city manager, assistant city manager, city attorney and three city council members — one after being convicted in a hit-and-run accident.

West Valley City, the state's second largest, hasn't witnessed nearly so much internal political strife, but also has drawn a slew of candidates despite an incumbent mayor seeking re-election. Two council members — Karen Lang and Tom Huynh — are among four challenging first-term Mayor Ron Bigelow. The former longtime state lawmaker defeated Lang and Huynh four years ago.

Sandy Mayor Tom Dolan is seeking his seventh term but now faces three challengers, including newly filed rival Gary T. Forbush, who hopes his fourth time is the charm. "Let's let the voters decide if they want a career politician for four more years or want to give someone an opportunity to make an impact in the community," he said after filing Wednesday, joining two other previously declared candidates.

The departure of another veteran mayor, four-term JoAnn Seghini, has attracted a crowd of hopefuls in Midvale. Among these are Andrea Person, who owns a cleaning business and bought a house around the corner from where her parents live and where she grew up.

"The diversity in Midvale helped me love all people," Person said. Diversity is also a main theme of Sophia Hawes-Tingey, a transgender person who filed for the mayor's spot after running unsuccessfully two years ago for the city council.

Incumbent mayors in Murray and Herriman, Cottonwood Heights and South Jordan also opened a door for would-be politicians.

In Herriman, Councilwoman Coralee Wessman-Moser faces Darger, and two others: David Watts and David Howe.

Howe, a faculty member at Western Governors University, jumped into the race, he says with a laugh, because of an "ill-conceived gas station."

The pumps were put in less than 30 feet from the nearest homes — and three buildings down from his townhome complex — which he feels presents "environmental and ecological challenges."

Howe brought a petition to the city to move the station and was disappointed by the dismissive reaction he got, spurring him to run so the voices of residents are heard.

Watts, meanwhile, wants to open the door to economic and residential development in Herriman — what he calls the "biggest issue right now in the city." The human resources representative hopes to balance that growth with open space and parks. He previously ran and lost a bid for city council two years ago.