Utah man whose baby daughter died of heroin overdose sentenced to prison

A man whose 13-month-old daughter died from a heroin overdose in 2015 was sentenced Wednesday to up to five years in prison.

Casey Joseph Cormani, 32, of Pleasant Grove, was originally charged in 4th District Court with first-degree felony child endangerment for the Dec. 2, 2015, death of his child, Penny Cormani, but he pleaded guilty in April to a lesser charge of attempted manslaughter, a third-degree felony.

As part of the plea agreement, a charge of class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia was dropped.

Judge Lynn Davis gave Cormani credit for 15 days of time served before he was taken into custody.