Finding new University of Utah president could take up to a year, state’s top higher-education official says

Faculty members and the Huntsman family criticized Beckerle's removal, sparking protests and a public debate calling into question the relationship and power dynamics between U. administrators and the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, which has supported cancer research and treatment efforts at the U. with hundreds of millions of dollars in philanthropic donations.

Beckerle quickly was reinstated and Vivian Lee, CEO of U. Health Care and vice president for U. Health Sciences, soon resigned. A. Lorris Betz, Lee's predecessor, then was hired to serve in her stead while the school seeks a permanent replacement.

U. officials have said the search for Lee's successor will run parallel to the search for a new U. president, to give Pershing's successor ultimate say over who serves as vice president for U. Health Sciences. A search committee, made up of 20 to 25 individuals, will be in charge of selecting the finalists in the presidential search, Buhler said.

Those committee members will be named this month, Buhler said, and they will hold two public meetings in the late summer and early fall to gather input on what attributes are important in a new president.

After those meetings, he said, the committee will generate a job description to be disseminated nationally.

Pershing has no shortcomings as president that the Regents want to address with his replacement, he said.

"I have the greatest respect for David Pershing," Buhler said. "He's been a great president, in my estimation."

Buhler said he expects 40 to 60 applicants for Pershing's post — some of whom likely will work for the U. already — and the committee will winnow that to 10 to 15 candidates for subsequent interviews.

Three to five finalists chosen by the committee will then meet with students, faculty and trustees, who will offer their feedback, Buhler said. The Regents then will pick the new president.

The whole process will take eight to 12 months, Buhler added, saying they want to take the time to find the right candidate, "somebody who can be successful externally but has internal credibility."

Editor's note • Paul Huntsman, a son of chief Huntsman Cancer Institute benefactor Jon Huntsman Sr., is the owner and publisher of The Salt Lake Tribune.

