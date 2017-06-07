Recorder Gary Ott should resign, S.L. County mayor says

There's no indication that pressure from the mayor or an ongoing investigation by the district attorney's office will push Ott to resign. The county can't remove Ott — who hasn't responded to calls for comment and who has delegated nearly all duties of the office to his deputy — unless he commits "high crimes, misdemeanors or malfeasance," according to the Utah Constitution.

Two of his aides — Chief Deputy Recorder Julie Dole and Ott's assistant Karmen Sanone — say there is no indication that he'll leave the post.

An apparent "vacuum" in state code leaves few options for Salt Lake County residents and officials to forcibly remove the 66-year-old recorder from the office he has held since 2001, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said.

"My job is to keep exploring every viable option in an environment where there's a vacuum," Gill said. "At some point, we need to recognize the human tragedy that is at play here."

The constitution also includes a provision preventing "mentally incompetent persons" from holding office, but Gill said the article doesn't give the county clear authority to remove Ott from office if he is mentally incompetent.

"I guess I'm baffled," Sanone said Wednesday. She said Ott has had health problems, but she denied that mental illness was one of them and declined to elaborate on them. While she had been described as Ott's girlfriend in the past, Sanone denied the characterization and said the two have only had a "long-term friendship." She also denied that Ott resided with her outside of Salt Lake County.

"He's had some health problems, but I do know that he knows perfectly well what's going on," she said.

Dole, who effectively runs the office, said Ott's absence is a management style, not an indication that he's incapable or mentally ill.

"I can't make Gary do anything. He's the boss," Dole said. "He hired me to run the office. That's the way it's been since Day One."

She said she'd spoken with Ott about possibly resigning last year, and that he wasn't interested. So, she said, she continues to manage day-to-day operations.

"As far as I'm concerned, he was of sound mind when he appointed me," Dole said, noting that "there was room" to question whether he was still of sound mind but declining to speculate. "I'm not involved in his personal life, his medical life, his health decisions."

Dole also publicly denounced "views of a cover-up on my part" in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.

"I reject this portrayal, as I have no personal knowledge of what Gary's specific health conditions encompass," the post read. "Our Office operations and deliverables are transparent and well-run, as the 2016 Audit, by Scott Tingley, Salt Lake County Auditor, shows."

Gill's office is investigating staffers who may be helping Ott's office function while he apparently struggles. The district attorney's office has provided County Council members with a legal opinion on options they have for dealing with the situation.

"They have a range of things they can do," Gill said, though he declined to elaborate on what his advice was. "From a statutory perspective, there's not much there."