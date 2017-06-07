UTA training its drivers to be bike friendly

With the help of bicycle advocates, the Utah Transit Authority is launching a new program to train its bus drivers how to be safe around cyclists on the road.

"Cyclists are a growing segment on our streets," said Maria Stahl, UTA bus operations training supervisor. "We must be aware they are there to ensure their safety, as well as our own."

Phil Sarnoff, executive director of Bike Utah, which is partnering with UTA for the training, said, "UTA bus operators spend more time on the roadway than probably any other group of drivers in Utah."

He added, "They are also more likely to interact with people on bicycle given the location of bike lanes and bus stops. The UTA staff members in charge of bus operator training were very receptive to the training program and we are thrilled it is being implemented so quickly."