SLCPD asks: Have you seen this serial burglar?

Salt Lake City police on Wednesday released security camera image captures of a suspected serial burglar sought in multiple break-ins.

Detectives say the suspect — described as a slender, balding, hoodie- and sweatpants-wearing white male adult with short hair on the sides of his head — has struck throughout the Salt Lake Valley, but seems especially prolific in burglarizing businesses along State Street.

The suspect has shown a preference for breaking into ATMs and safes, making away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

SLCPD asks anyone with information on this case to call 801-799-3000, or anonymously text 274637 using the keyword "TIPSLCPD."