Box Elder sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after head-on crash

A Box Elder County sheriff's deputy remained in serious condition Wednesday, recovering from extensive injuries sustained in a head-on collision on State Road 30.

The Utah Highway Patrol said Deputy Zachary Moore, 30, was traveling west on the road, near mile marker 97 at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday in his unmarked departmental truck. An eastbound Toyota pickup, coming upon a farm vehicle making a left turn, veered into oncoming traffic and into the path of Moore's vehicle.

The resulting collision toppled the deputy's pickup onto its passenger side, coming to rest on a guard rail. Moore, who was wearing his seat belt, suffered several facial damage and was flown by medical helicopter to McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden.