Box Elder sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after head-on crash

A Box Elder County sheriff's deputy remained in serious condition Wednesday, recovering from extensive injuries sustained in a head-on collision on State Road 30.

The Utah Highway Patrol said Deputy Zachary Moore, 30, was traveling west on the road, near mile marker 97 at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday in his unmarked departmental truck. An eastbound Toyota pickup, coming upon a farm vehicle making a left turn, veered into oncoming traffic and into the path of Moore's vehicle.

The resulting collision toppled the deputy's pickup onto its passenger side, coming to rest on a guard rail. Moore, who was wearing his seat belt, suffered several facial damage and was flown by medical helicopter to McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden.

The 18-year-old male driver of the pickup was reportedly not injured.

The accident was under investigation, UHP said. Troopers will screen possible charges against the teen with the Box Elder County Attorney's Office.

